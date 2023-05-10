Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief 

The judge issued notice to Delhi police on a plea moved by the protesting wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

Published: 10th May 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a status report from the Delhi Police over the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The judge issued notice to Delhi police on a plea moved by the protesting wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter. The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28.

ALSO READ | Khaps issues ultimatum seeking action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

One FIR has been registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under the POCSO Act in the matter of sexual harassment with a minor girl while another FIR has been registered for sexual harassment of other complainants.

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23, demanding the arrest of the WFI president.

ALSO READ | 'Wait for probe report...If guilty, you can beat me to death': WFI chief tells farmers, khap leaders

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Court Delhi Police sexual harassment Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (Express illustration | Sourav Roy)
Majority of Delhi corporate employees unable to strike work-life balance finds survey 
KL Rahul. (File photo | AP)
KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery, says he's determined to return
Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo )
Job postings by start-ups see growth in past 3 months
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Assam native held for killing colleague in Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Latest

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp