Delhi government schools to organise summer workshops to engage children

Published: 12th May 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the summer vacation has already started for the students of government schools in Delhi, the Education Department has issued a notification announcing the commencement of the summer workshops in the schools.

“During summer vacation, children join summer workshops where they learn new skills, pursue hobbies and engage in ways to spend their time. These summer workshops also support their social and emotional development,” read the notification.

This year department of Art, Culture and Language, which have expertise in various culture fields, in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, has taken the initiative in organizing summer workshops in different art forms for children in about 150 schools for about a month from May 22, 2023, onwards and in the morning 8:30 am to 11:20 am for three hours.  

The Department of Art, culture and Language has engaged high-quality artists as instructors to work with children in art forms such as dance, music theatre, painting etc. These workshops will be open to children from the concerned DoE schools as well as those in the neighbourhood.

The heads of all the schools (government, government-aided and public) are directed to disseminate the details of information regarding summer camp to each and every student so that the children and their parents are aware of this and sign up for the same. 

The Head of the School of the venue school workshop will provide all the logistical support to these workshops in the form of clean venues, drinking water etc.  Theatre in regional languages, dance, Art and culture, classical/contemporary music, spoken Sanskrit and Vedic Maths will be a part of the summer workshops. The list of varied options has been given on the website of the Delhi Education Department.

However, this year, the holidays in Delhi government schools will be just 15 days instead of about two months. The reason behind this is ‘Mission Buniyaad’. For classes 3 to 12, the summer vacation will be only for 15 days i.e., from June 15 to June 3 because for the remaining days, they will be attending the mission Buniyaad classes. The summer vacation otherwise started on May 11.

