Delhi HC forms panel to keep tabs on quality of food served to jail inmates

NEW DELHI: Hearing a plea seeking to ensure proper food facilities to all inmates in Tihar jail, the Delhi High Court on Thursday formed a committee to conduct surprise checks inside the high-security prison to look into the matter.
Justice Prathiba M Singh also sought a report from the three-member panel, including petitioners’ lawyer, on the details of food being provided to the inmates—breakfast,lunch and dinner — and hygiene level maintained in the sitting area and canteen.
The court also sought a response of Tihar Jail authorities on the petition moved by two inmates of Tihar who were seeking direction on the superintendent of jail to ensure that proper food facilities are made available for all inmates.
Though there is a prescribed diet in the Prison Rules in terms of quantity and nourishment, the same is not being followed in Tihar Jail as a result of which the physical health of inmates is adversely affected, the petitioners argued in the plea.
During the course of the hearing, petitioners counsel advocate Adit S. Pujari argued that there is no food available once the inmates are lodged in their respective cells after 6 PM. The canteen does not now even store or sell fruits for being purchased by inmates, he argued.
The jail authorities submitted that a judge had conducted a visit last month and it was found that all the requisite Rules were being complied with. After the submissions, the court was considering the nature of allegations, saying it is appropriate to direct surprise inspections so that relevant information on the issue can be gathered.
“The committee is constituted for inspection… Let the committee conduct at least two inspections and submit a report by the next date of hearing,” the court said.