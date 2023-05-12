Home Cities Delhi

Hours after top court order, senior IAS officer removed in Delhi

The Speaker said that the officers would now have to appear before House committees and also reply to queries raised by MLAs following the Supreme Court verdict.

Published: 12th May 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hours after the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Delhi government on Thursday removed Ashish More, Secretary of Services department, from his post. Anil Kumar Singh, 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre who has held several key positions in the past, including CEO of the Delhi Jal Board, will replace More.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that bureaucrats not appearing before House committees would have to “fall in line” and asserted that works stopped on the Lieutenant-Governor’s directions would be resumed soon.

The Speaker said that the officers would now have to appear before House committees and also reply to queries raised by MLAs following the Supreme Court verdict. “They (bureaucrats) will have to work properly as transfer and posting have now come under the Delhi government,” he said.

“The Delhi government’s yoga classes, which were stopped by officers following L-G V K Saxena’s directions, will be resumed. There were no medicines and doctors in Mohalla Clinics three months ago as payment was stopped by the principal finance secretary. Senior citizens, who were not getting their pension for four months, will now get the same in time,” Goel added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was hopeful that such legal battles would become less frequent following the top court verdict, allowing greater autonomy in decision-making.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS officer Supreme Court
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp