Hours after top court order, senior IAS officer removed in Delhi

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Delhi government on Thursday removed Ashish More, Secretary of Services department, from his post. Anil Kumar Singh, 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre who has held several key positions in the past, including CEO of the Delhi Jal Board, will replace More.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that bureaucrats not appearing before House committees would have to “fall in line” and asserted that works stopped on the Lieutenant-Governor’s directions would be resumed soon.

The Speaker said that the officers would now have to appear before House committees and also reply to queries raised by MLAs following the Supreme Court verdict. “They (bureaucrats) will have to work properly as transfer and posting have now come under the Delhi government,” he said.

“The Delhi government’s yoga classes, which were stopped by officers following L-G V K Saxena’s directions, will be resumed. There were no medicines and doctors in Mohalla Clinics three months ago as payment was stopped by the principal finance secretary. Senior citizens, who were not getting their pension for four months, will now get the same in time,” Goel added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was hopeful that such legal battles would become less frequent following the top court verdict, allowing greater autonomy in decision-making.

