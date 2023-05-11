‘I was a labourer as a child, so I know their pain’: Raaj Kumar Anand

The Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to working on the ground for the people of Delhi as they have huge expectations from it, says Delhi cabinet minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who hold as many as seven major portfolios, while talking to Anup Verma on a range of issues at length.
Excerpts from an exclusive interview:
As Social Welfare minister, what steps have you taken for the welfare of poor and socially deprived people?
The most significant move I took is to decentralize pension distribution to senior citizens and persons with disability. The Delhi government has centres in 10 districts to facilitate nearly 5.5 lakh pensioners. We are successfully releasing the amount by the 5th of every month. In short, it is a ‘care-taking department’. We focus on senior citizens, disabled people, blind children, orphan children and the differently-abled. We are running old-age homes for elderly people and those with disabilities. We are also working on rehab centres for blind children.
What steps have been taken for welfare of SC/ST pupils?
We are reopening a hostel namely ‘Sanskar Ashram’ for SC/ST/OBC students. Any students belonging to these communities can stay here free of cost. Under Mukhya Mantri Jai Bhim Pratibha Vikas Yojana, we are clearing old pending payments very soon. We are expanding the scheme beyond the ambit of civil services preparations. We are also expanding a scholarship programme for students enrolled up to the 8th class.
Labour Department recently announced welfare schemes for labourers. What are the key highlights?
CM Arvind Kejriwal is concerned about labour reforms and even I walked through as a child labourer in my childhood so I know the struggle they go through. The department has taken various measures to protect the interests of nearly 14.5 lakh construction registered labourers. Since there are some objections from Delhi L-G, we have asked the departments concerned to conduct a verification drive with the help of DMs and SDMs to complete the verification of labourers within 60 days. The government has decided to give free rides in DTC buses. CM is also proposing a handsome subsidy for the purchase of flats and ESI facilities for first time in India.
What initiatives has the Employment Department taken after you assumed its charge?
We are all set to organise a state-level ‘Rozgar Mela’. In the coming days also this event will be organised in every district.
You hold seven major portfolios. Is it a challenging task for you?
First of all, my leader CM Arvind Kejriwal is so dynamic and he always gives guidance on time. Secondly, it is all about planning and approach. I have a habit of taking multiple assignments
Despite allegations of graft by BJP, AAP snatched MCD from it. What is your take on it?
We won because of the work done by CM Kejriwal and his clean image. As far as the BJP is concerned, they lost because of their corruption and the way they ruined Delhi in the last 15 years of MCD rule.
What are the AAP’s future prospects after getting the status of ‘national party’?
We have governments in two states and in MCD and we got a good share of votes in Gujarat and Goa too. We will have 200 seats in MCD and 62+ seats in Delhi Assembly in the future.