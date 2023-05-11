‘I was a labourer as a child, so I know their pain’: Raaj Kumar Anand

What steps have been taken for welfare of SC/ST pupils?

We are reopening a hostel namely ‘Sanskar Ashram’ for SC/ST/OBC students. Any students belonging to these communities can stay here free of cost. Under Mukhya Mantri Jai Bhim Pratibha Vikas Yojana, we are clearing old pending payments very soon. We are expanding the scheme beyond the ambit of civil services preparations. We are also expanding a scholarship programme for students enrolled up to the 8th class.



Labour Department recently announced welfare schemes for labourers. What are the key highlights?

CM Arvind Kejriwal is concerned about labour reforms and even I walked through as a child labourer in my childhood so I know the struggle they go through. The department has taken various measures to protect the interests of nearly 14.5 lakh construction registered labourers. Since there are some objections from Delhi L-G, we have asked the departments concerned to conduct a verification drive with the help of DMs and SDMs to complete the verification of labourers within 60 days. The government has decided to give free rides in DTC buses. CM is also proposing a handsome subsidy for the purchase of flats and ESI facilities for first time in India.