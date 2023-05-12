L-G and govt should work with dignity, coordination to serve people: Officers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court judgement on the Constitutional position on the control over services matter in Delhi, the elected AAP government and the office of Lt Governor should now work with “dignity and coordination” to serve the people of Delhi, several former and serving bureaucrats said on Thursday.

According to former Delhi government chief secretary Ramesh Negi the administrative setup in the city comprises “two wills” -- one is the will of the President expressed through the Lt Governor, and the second is the will of the people represented by the elected government.

“We expect that after the constitutional position on the services matter has been cleared by the Supreme Court, one should not go for positioning this way or that in the interest of the people of Delhi. There should be synergy between the two sides for greater good of Delhi and its people,” he said.

The former Delhi Chief secretary said “dignity and coordination” between the elected government and the office of LG will ensure there is no more fighting over governance issues. IAS officer K Mahesh, the honourary president of Delhi Administration Officers’ Academic Forum, said the judgement of the apex court was binding on all stake-holders.

“As a bureaucrat, it is our bounden duty to abide by the Constitution and the laws of the land to serve the State and the society. The judgement of the Hon’ble apex court is the law of the land and is binding on everyone under Article 141 of the Constitution of India, and we are bound by the same,” he said.

Some bureaucrats, however, feared the officers serving the Delhi government will be in a “vulnerable” position despite the Supreme Court order.

