Liquor case: CBI objects to Sisodia’s bail plea in Delhi High Court

CHENNAI: The CBI on Wednesday opposed before the Delhi High Court a bail plea filed by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in Delhi excise policy case, saying he was in a position of power and had political clout.
The CBI said the senior AAP leader controlled various departments including the excise and claimed he wilfully destroyed evidence and mobile phone on the day the present matter was referred by the Lieutenant Governor to the CBI.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma heard arguments of CBI’s counsel and listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the CBI, also referred to a missing file relating to the policy documents saying that the note went missing probably because it contained some noting which was not palatable.
“Our case is that the note was destroyed or it was made to disappear. We have evidence to show that he was the last person who was handed over this file which contained the cabinet note. He is capable of tampering with the evidence,” he said.
He further said Sisodia was in a position of power and had political clout. Sisodia has filed regular and interim bail pleas on various grounds including his wife’s poor health condition. His counsel had submitted that the medical condition of the senior AAP leader’s wife needs urgent attention, and urged the court to release him on interim bail.
The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26, following several rounds of questioning.
On March 31, the trial court here had dismissed Sisodia’s bail plea in the matter, saying he was “prima facie the architect” of the “scam” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.
The court had earlier issued a notice and asked CBI to file its reply to Sisodia’s regular bail plea. He has challenged the trial court’s order denying him bail in the case. Sisodia’s counsel had earlier said lower court has not considered medical condition of the AAP leader’s wife, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis.