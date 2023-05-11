MG’s Comet

The MG Comet is a cube, a mono volume one, to be precise. The car’s skateboard platform and rear-engine layout give it a boxy shape, making it the smallest car in India at just 2.9m long, 1.5m wide, and 1.6m tall. The Comet’s design execution is more premium, thanks to generous use of chrome, contrasting colours, and lots of LEDs. The car only has two doors, another bold departure from convention, and the unopenable “porthole” window for the back seat adds its own design flourish.