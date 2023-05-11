MG’s Comet
The MG Comet is a cube, a mono volume one, to be precise. The car’s skateboard platform and rear-engine layout give it a boxy shape, making it the smallest car in India at just 2.9m long, 1.5m wide, and 1.6m tall. The Comet’s design execution is more premium, thanks to generous use of chrome, contrasting colours, and lots of LEDs. The car only has two doors, another bold departure from convention, and the unopenable “porthole” window for the back seat adds its own design flourish.
Performance: Zippy and fun
The MG Comet is an urban electric hatchback that is powered by a 17.3kWh battery and an electric motor that produces 41.4bhp and 110Nm of torque. The car’s top speed is around 100km/h. The Comet’s driving experience is zippy and fun, with the car’s compact size making it easy to manoeuvre in the city. The car’s regenerative braking system is aggressive, which helps in increasing the car’s range.
Interiors: Premium, but narrow
The car’s interiors make maximum use of its born EV architecture and tall design to free up space, although there’s no escaping the fact that it is very narrow. The dashboard is tiny and pushed far back against the base of the large windscreen, liberating a huge amount of space between it and the driver. The glasshouse is massive, letting in a lot of light and giving a superb view.
Despite its compact size, the MG Comet offers a surprising amount of space on the inside. The car’s tall design allows for ample headroom, while the lack of a transmission tunnel creates a large, common footwell for both front passengers. The door pockets are huge, extending far enough back for the rear passengers to use them too. The car’s rear seats are easy to access thanks to the large doors, which flip and slide off the front seats.
Safety: Minimal, but adequate
The MG Comet comes with basic safety features such as dual airbags, ABS, and electronic stability control. Designed to be primarily a city car that doesn’t involve a lot of high speed driving, these features are more than adequate, however we do hope future versions will come with more!
Conclusion: Practical and slick
This hatchback is an ideal city runabout thanks to its compact size, manoeuvrability, and electric powertrain. The car’s range of around 230km on a single charge is more than adequate for most city dwellers. MG has priced it rather competitively, and that makes it quite a winner in our books!
Price: Rs 7.78 – 9.98 lakh