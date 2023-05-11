‘No perfect way to be a mom’, says Dia Mirza

How has your outlook on life changed while transitioning from your 30s to your 40s?

The transition has been organic, and each phase has revealed to me a new facet of my being. As a mom, I have become very protective of my time. I focus only on the essentials while letting go of all peripherals. I am more conscious now of the things that truly matter to me and have learnt to prioritise them. Motherhood has also taught me the importance of being present and cherishing the lessons that my son and daughter teach me every day. I am a lifelong learner. I have let time show me the true meaning of self-acceptance and the futility of perfectionism. Most importantly, I strive every day to create joy, meaning, and purpose in my life rather than worrying about the optics of success.