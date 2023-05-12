Supreme Court order historic, marks victory of people: CM Kejriwal

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moments after the Delhi government won control over ‘Services’ from the Supreme Court, CM Arvind Kejriwal vowed to develop an exemplary model of administration to revolutionise governance in the city. The CM said to bring an administrative reshuffle, ensure that obstructive officers are removed while qualified and honest individuals are given the opportunity to contribute to public welfare.

He said that for the past eight years, the government has fearlessly fought this legal battle, and now the top court’s groundbreaking verdict stands as a resounding victory for the entire state of Delhi. This triumph not only establishes the government’s authority but also empowers them to hold corrupt officers accountable, thanks to gaining control over the Vigilance Department.

Furthermore, he emphasised the need for a reformed administrative system that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to the public. Officers and employees will be held responsible for their actions and will be expected to deliver efficient and effective services to the citizens.

He said that under the new administration, unnecessary posts will be eliminated or vacated, while new positions will be created to meet the evolving needs of the city, he stated, highlighting the government’s commitment to optimising resources and ensuring maximum productivity.

He stated that the state government will control administrative services on all aspects except land, public order and police. He further said that the order of the Supreme Court that came out today is historic for several reasons.

Calling it a major victory for the people of Delhi, he said that the Central Government until now had done injustice to the residents of Delhi and today the Supreme Court brought an end to it. Kejriwal said that the first full majority AAP government in Delhi was formed on 14th February 2015, and just three months later on 23rd May that year, Prime Minister issued an order through the central government claiming that the ‘Services Department’ of the Delhi Government would no longer remain with the Chief Minister, but with the Lieutenant Governor.

NEW DELHI: Moments after the Delhi government won control over ‘Services’ from the Supreme Court, CM Arvind Kejriwal vowed to develop an exemplary model of administration to revolutionise governance in the city. The CM said to bring an administrative reshuffle, ensure that obstructive officers are removed while qualified and honest individuals are given the opportunity to contribute to public welfare. He said that for the past eight years, the government has fearlessly fought this legal battle, and now the top court’s groundbreaking verdict stands as a resounding victory for the entire state of Delhi. This triumph not only establishes the government’s authority but also empowers them to hold corrupt officers accountable, thanks to gaining control over the Vigilance Department. Furthermore, he emphasised the need for a reformed administrative system that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to the public. Officers and employees will be held responsible for their actions and will be expected to deliver efficient and effective services to the citizens.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that under the new administration, unnecessary posts will be eliminated or vacated, while new positions will be created to meet the evolving needs of the city, he stated, highlighting the government’s commitment to optimising resources and ensuring maximum productivity. He stated that the state government will control administrative services on all aspects except land, public order and police. He further said that the order of the Supreme Court that came out today is historic for several reasons. Calling it a major victory for the people of Delhi, he said that the Central Government until now had done injustice to the residents of Delhi and today the Supreme Court brought an end to it. Kejriwal said that the first full majority AAP government in Delhi was formed on 14th February 2015, and just three months later on 23rd May that year, Prime Minister issued an order through the central government claiming that the ‘Services Department’ of the Delhi Government would no longer remain with the Chief Minister, but with the Lieutenant Governor.