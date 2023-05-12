Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court order historic, marks victory of people: CM Kejriwal

Says obstructive officers will be shunted out, honest ones promoted 

Published: 12th May 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Moments after the Delhi government won control over ‘Services’ from the Supreme Court, CM Arvind Kejriwal vowed to develop an exemplary model of administration to revolutionise governance in the city. The CM said to bring an administrative reshuffle, ensure that obstructive officers are removed while qualified and honest individuals are given the opportunity to contribute to public welfare.

He said that for the past eight years, the government has fearlessly fought this legal battle, and now the top court’s groundbreaking verdict stands as a resounding victory for the entire state of Delhi. This triumph not only establishes the government’s authority but also empowers them to hold corrupt officers accountable, thanks to gaining control over the Vigilance Department. 

Furthermore, he emphasised the need for a reformed administrative system that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to the public. Officers and employees will be held responsible for their actions and will be expected to deliver efficient and effective services to the citizens.

He said that under the new administration, unnecessary posts will be eliminated or vacated, while new positions will be created to meet the evolving needs of the city, he stated, highlighting the government’s commitment to optimising resources and ensuring maximum productivity. 

He stated that the state government will control administrative services on all aspects except land, public order and police. He further said that the order of the Supreme Court that came out today is historic for several reasons. 

Calling it a major victory for the people of Delhi, he said that the Central Government until now had done injustice to the residents of Delhi and today the Supreme Court brought an end to it.  Kejriwal said that the first full majority AAP government in Delhi was formed on 14th February 2015, and just three months later on 23rd May that year, Prime Minister issued an order through the central government claiming that the ‘Services Department’ of the Delhi Government would no longer remain with the Chief Minister, but with the Lieutenant Governor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court CM Kejriwal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp