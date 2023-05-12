Transfer-posting industry to come up: Delhi BJP President

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said the party respects the Supreme Court verdict that gave the AAP government legislative and executive powers over the administration of services, and claimed that a transfer-posting industry will come up in the city.

Citing the verdict, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated there would be a large-scale transfer of officers in the Delhi government now, the BJP leader alleged. “We respect the Supreme Court verdict. Kejriwal has obtained what he was desperately looking for. He said there will be large-scale transfers of officers in his government which means that a transfer-posting industry will come up in Delhi,” Sachdeva said in a statement here.

Officers in the Delhi government will now be given postings based not on their capabilities but on how obedient they are to the chief minister, the BJP leader charged. Sachdeva also claimed that officers in the Delhi government will now be pressured to do the bidding of AAP. This is the reason why the ruling party in Delhi is claiming the SC verdict as its victory, he added.

