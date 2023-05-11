Video of couple kissing in Delhi metro goes viral, sparks fresh controversy

In the video, the girl is seen lying in the lap of the male youth sitting on the floor of a metro coach and soon they begin to get intimate, with the man planting kisses on her lips. The undated video has enraged many social media users who have urged DMRC to take action against the couple, while some have questioned the idea of filming the act. A few social media users have reacted in a humorous veins, saying that he was “giving CPR to her, what is wrong with that?”