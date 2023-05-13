Kanjhawala hit and drag case: Accused gets bail

The court said the allegations against Khanna did not reveal that he was “in conspiracy with” other accused persons for the offence of murder and that in case of bailable offences, the relief has to be granted mandatorily and not as a matter of concession. “...the application is allowed and the applicant or accused is admitted to bail on furnishing of a bond in the sum of `25,000 with one surety in the like amount...,” said ASJ Neeraj Gaur said in an order.

“The allegations against the accused do not reveal that he was in conspiracy with other accused persons for the graver offence under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC,” he said.