MCD schools to give parents app to track kids’ performance

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools is planning to introduce a mass notification system to send alerts to the students’ parents about their performance and activities in the school.
Mohammad Aaley Iqbal, deputy mayor of Delhi, has submitted a proposal to the Delhi education department to build a mobile app which will bridge the gap between parents and teachers. “The mobile application can be downloaded on any android phone and the parents would get a message every time their child enters or leaves the school. They will even have a system where the parents get a message on their mobile phones when their ward boards a school bus,” said Iqbal.
He said that education advisors in the Delhi government have acknowledged the proposal and soon the MCD will invite bids and the best mobile app developer company will be given the contract.
The mass notification system will be a hassle free way to keep records of students on a real basis. Report cards, attendance, examination grades of each student will be uploaded on that app as per the proposal. Iqbal said, “This will be first of a kind initiative where parents of the MCD schools will get an alert as to when their child will enter or leave the school premises. Their exam grades, performance, activities, attendance etc will also be shared on the parents’ phone numbers.”
He added, “We will contact each of the families and will see who in the family has the phone. Our purpose is to keep the parents informed about their kids. I am sure this will give them enough satisfaction and they will get involved in their kids’ studies.” There are 1535 municipal corporation schools in Delhi and the strength varies depending on the capacity of the school.