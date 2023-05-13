MCD schools to give parents app to track kids’ performance

The mass notification system will be a hassle free way to keep records of students on a real basis. Report cards, attendance, examination grades of each student will be uploaded on that app as per the proposal. Iqbal said, “This will be first of a kind initiative where parents of the MCD schools will get an alert as to when their child will enter or leave the school premises. Their exam grades, performance, activities, attendance etc will also be shared on the parents’ phone numbers.”