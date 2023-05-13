NGT panel to probe misuse of 200 ‘green spots’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a joint committee to look into a complaint of alleged misuse of 200 green areas and parks in Bijwasan and Bhartal village in the national capital. As per the complainant, the green space and the parks are daily being used for holding wedding and other social functions. For attending these functions, hundreds of vehicles park their cars which cause traffic jams and air pollution.
The organisers discharge sewage on open land and roads causing huge water pollution in the area. These activities violate the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and also create health hazards to the local people, it said.
“In our view, a substantial question relating to environment due to implementation of scheduled enactment under NGT Act, 2010 has arisen but before taking any further action in the matter, we find it appropriate to obtain a factual action taken report, for the purpose whereof, we constitute a joint committee comprising DPCC and District Magistrate, South West Delhi who shall visit the site, collect relevant information and submit a factual report within two months..”, said a bench of the tribunal comprising Judicial Member Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel in a recent order.
The green court directed that District Magistrate, South West Delhi to be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance of the order.
POLLUTION, JAMS DUE TO WEDDINGS & OTHER EVENTS
