Delhi govt issues show cause notice to Services secretary Ashish More

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post on Thursday last week, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state.

Published: 15th May 2023 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to IAS officer and services department secretary Ashish More for not complying with its direction to replace him with a new officer, threatening disciplinary action against him.

No reply from More was received on the show cause notice issued to him by Services Department Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on May 13, said a Delhi government official.

More was unavailable for his comments on the development related to his transfer.

Bhardwaj in a memo to More had sought his reply within 24 hours, over charges against him that he refused to comply with the SC verdict and direction to transfer him.

The Services minister also cited that various attempts to communicate with the officer through phone calls as well as WhatsApp messages did not bore any results and he was "absconding" without informing about any leave availed by him.

The AAP government had on Friday approached the Supreme Court alleging that the Centre was not implementing the transfer of services secretary More.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had said a bench would be constituted to hear the matter.

