19-year-old student leaks ex-girlfriend’s ‘obscene’ photos, arrested in Delhi

The accused was nabbed and interrogated during which he admitted that he was in a relationship with the woman since 2021 and in 2023, she refused to be in relationship with him.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:31 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old student, pursuing BSC Electronics, was arrested for allegedly leaking private pictures of his ex-girlfriend as the woman severed her ties with him. The accused, identified as Manas Lahora, allegedly wanted to take revenge on the woman for leaving him.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Surendra Chowdhary said that the complainant alleged that someone created three fake Gmail accounts and sent obscene photos and videos to her.

“On the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of IP Detail Record (IPDR) details of the alleged fake Gmail accounts, the accused was located on the streets of Uttam Nagar and Mohan Garden area,” the official said.

The accused was nabbed and interrogated during which he admitted that he was in a relationship with the woman since 2021 and in 2023, she refused to be in a relationship with him.

