Admissions to various courses begin in IGNOU

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University on Monday began a fresh admission cycle for undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes for the 2023-24 academic year. The last date to apply for the various programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is June 30.

“The July 2023 fresh admission cycle for all programmes commenced today. The last date to apply for fresh admissions for the session is June 30,” a varsity official said. Established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, IGNOU offers certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas and postgraduate diplomas, and degrees.

Most of these programmes have been developed after need-based surveys and comply with the National Education Policy - 2020. “The teaching-learning arrangement at IGNOU is highly flexible. With this objective in mind, the university has followed a modular approach to programme development for many of its degree-level courses,” the official said.

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University on Monday began a fresh admission cycle for undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes for the 2023-24 academic year. The last date to apply for the various programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is June 30. “The July 2023 fresh admission cycle for all programmes commenced today. The last date to apply for fresh admissions for the session is June 30,” a varsity official said. Established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, IGNOU offers certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas and postgraduate diplomas, and degrees. Most of these programmes have been developed after need-based surveys and comply with the National Education Policy - 2020. “The teaching-learning arrangement at IGNOU is highly flexible. With this objective in mind, the university has followed a modular approach to programme development for many of its degree-level courses,” the official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });