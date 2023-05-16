Delhi HC refused to interfere with demolition of 'unauthorised' 55-year-old temple

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi HC has refused to interfere with the demolition of a 55-year-old Kali temple found to be 'unauthorised' and obstructing the free flow of traffic at Mayapuri Chowk. Justice Prathiba M Singh permitted the priest to remove the idols and other religious objects from the temple and said after May 20, PWD was free to carry out the demolition. The court's order came on a petition by the priest and the caretaker of the temple, who sought to quash a notice dated April 25 issued by the PWD as well as the minutes of the meeting of the Religious Committee which took the decision to demolish the temple. It was stated that the traffic problem was because of the vehicles parked behind the temple in the shopping area. Considering the sketch and the photographs placed before it, the court observed that it was "clear" that the temple was on "government land" and had encroached upon a footpath.