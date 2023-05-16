Delhi High Court seeks report on medical condition of inmates aged over 75 yrs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought a report from jail authorities here on the medical condition of all convicts and undertrial prisoners aged above 75 years.A bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul also asked that details related to any medical treatment being given to such inmates be also stated in the report.

“The Medical Superintendent concerned is directed to furnish a fresh status report regarding the current medical condition of all the convicts and under-trial prisoners, who are above the age of 75 years (currently lodged in jail), including complete details of the treatments, if any, being provided to them, on or before the next date of hearing,” the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, said in its order passed earlier this month.

The order came on a suo motu case initiated by the high court in 2005 on the basis of a news item published titled ‘92 -year-old is Tihar undertrial’.The court had, in its order passed on February 2005, observed that the news report indicated that 92 years old Maya Devi was in custody for 10 months in connection with a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery and had granted bail to her.

Earlier this year, the court had directed Director General (Prison) to file a list of all inmates over the age of 75 years, regardless of their gender, incarcerated within its territorial jurisdiction.While granting bail to Maya Devi on account of her age and health condition, the court had also noted that there were five undertrials above 75 years of age in Tihar jail at that time in different cases.The matter would be heard next on May 29.

