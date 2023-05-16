IAS officer heading vigilance probe into misappropriation of funds in Delhi CM house removed

Anup Verma and Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday removed YVVJ Rajshekhar, special secretary in the vigilance department, who was probing crucial cases such as the alleged misappropriation of funds in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and the liquor policy case. The 2012 batch IAS officer has been accused by the govt of “running an extortion racket and demanding protection money”.

Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has ordered that all work assigned to the officer be withdrawn with immediate effect. “There are complaints that YVVJ Rajshekhar is running an extortion racket and demanding protection money. This allegation is quite serious, which needs to be examined in detail…Therefore, all work assigned to Rajshekhar is hereby withdrawn,” the order signed by Bharadwaj read.

As special secretary (vigilance), Rajshekhar was probing the alleged misappropriation of funds in the renovation of the CM’s bungalow and demolition of a heritage monument by the then CEO of Delhi Jal Board, Udit Prakash, to construct a sprawling bungalow for himself. The department under Rajshekhar is also involved in probes related to the excise policy, the advertisement row and the Feed Back Unit.

Meanwhile, days after removing IAS officer Ashish More from the post of secretary, Services, the government on Monday served him with a show-cause notice. According to the government, More has remained unavailable from the day the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict that services fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

A Delhi government spokesperson said that More’s phone number has been switched off since 3 pm on Thursday. “He (More) has not come to office since that day, not intimated about his leave or submitted any application,” he added. More has been asked to reply to the notice within 24 hours.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday removed YVVJ Rajshekhar, special secretary in the vigilance department, who was probing crucial cases such as the alleged misappropriation of funds in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and the liquor policy case. The 2012 batch IAS officer has been accused by the govt of “running an extortion racket and demanding protection money”. Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has ordered that all work assigned to the officer be withdrawn with immediate effect. “There are complaints that YVVJ Rajshekhar is running an extortion racket and demanding protection money. This allegation is quite serious, which needs to be examined in detail…Therefore, all work assigned to Rajshekhar is hereby withdrawn,” the order signed by Bharadwaj read. As special secretary (vigilance), Rajshekhar was probing the alleged misappropriation of funds in the renovation of the CM’s bungalow and demolition of a heritage monument by the then CEO of Delhi Jal Board, Udit Prakash, to construct a sprawling bungalow for himself. The department under Rajshekhar is also involved in probes related to the excise policy, the advertisement row and the Feed Back Unit.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, days after removing IAS officer Ashish More from the post of secretary, Services, the government on Monday served him with a show-cause notice. According to the government, More has remained unavailable from the day the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict that services fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government. A Delhi government spokesperson said that More’s phone number has been switched off since 3 pm on Thursday. “He (More) has not come to office since that day, not intimated about his leave or submitted any application,” he added. More has been asked to reply to the notice within 24 hours.