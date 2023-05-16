Home Cities Delhi

IAS officer heading vigilance probe into misappropriation of funds in Delhi CM house removed

A Delhi government spokesperson said that More’s phone number has been switched off since 3 pm on Thursday.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

By Anup Verma and Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday removed YVVJ Rajshekhar, special secretary in the vigilance department, who was probing crucial cases such as the alleged misappropriation of funds in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and the liquor policy case. The 2012 batch IAS officer has been accused by the govt of “running an extortion racket and demanding protection money”.

Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has ordered that all work assigned to the officer be withdrawn with immediate effect. “There are complaints that YVVJ Rajshekhar is running an extortion racket and demanding protection money. This allegation is quite serious, which needs to be examined in detail…Therefore, all work assigned to Rajshekhar is hereby withdrawn,” the order signed by Bharadwaj read.

As special secretary (vigilance), Rajshekhar was probing the alleged misappropriation of funds in the renovation of the CM’s bungalow and demolition of a heritage monument by the then CEO of Delhi Jal Board, Udit Prakash, to construct a sprawling bungalow for himself. The department under Rajshekhar is also involved in probes related to the excise policy, the advertisement row and the Feed Back Unit.

Meanwhile, days after removing IAS officer Ashish More from the post of secretary, Services, the government on Monday served him with a show-cause notice. According to the government, More has remained unavailable from the day the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict that services fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

A Delhi government spokesperson said that More’s phone number has been switched off since 3 pm on Thursday. “He (More) has not come to office since that day, not intimated about his leave or submitted any application,” he added. More has been asked to reply to the notice within 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM liquor policy case IAS officer YVVJ Rajshekhar
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp