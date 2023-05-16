In-laws booked for dowry death after woman dies by suicide in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old woman who was being allegedly subjected to extreme mental pressure by her husband and in-laws and was compelled to give dowry to them was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in south Delhi’s Tigri area.

The deceased woman, identified as Laxmi Gupta, married Jitender Gupta in January, 2017. A PCR call was received on May 15 at Tigri Police Station in which the caller said that his brother’s wife committed suicide, said the police.

The police and forensic team reached the spot to examine the crime scene. The body of the woman was shifted to AIIMS post-mortem and is currently preserved in the mortuary.

“The mother of the deceased alleged that her daughter’s husband and his brother used to demand dowry and were continuously harassing her,” a senior Delhi Police official said.Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

