MCD’s new software to ease process of sanction of building plans

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday launched a new and updated software for ‘Building Plan Sanction’ which is expected to make the sanction system easier and transparent for the people.The new software—Newgen Online Building Plan Sanction (OBPS)—will replace the old one which has been in use since 2011. Officials said that the arrival of new technology has put the need to update the system.

The new system was inaugurated by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti who said that it was developed under the ethos of Ease of Doing Business.“The module will streamline the whole sanction system and make the approval process easier, faster, transparent and hassle-free for the citizens. The Building Plans sanction is being done online. The old software system was developed by the MCD in 2011 which was supposed to be updated as per the prevailing new technology. The IT team of MCD has developed the online Building Plan Sanction module with the latest and advanced technology,” he added.

According to the software, the latest update in the software will include storage on the cloud system, new and enhanced user interface, and new coding languages.“All the computer programmes have been rewritten in the new languages. The cloud system will make the process faster and more reliable. The user interface has been developed with modern tools and techniques while microservices have been used to

prevent the cascading failure,” an official said.

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday launched a new and updated software for ‘Building Plan Sanction’ which is expected to make the sanction system easier and transparent for the people.The new software—Newgen Online Building Plan Sanction (OBPS)—will replace the old one which has been in use since 2011. Officials said that the arrival of new technology has put the need to update the system. The new system was inaugurated by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti who said that it was developed under the ethos of Ease of Doing Business.“The module will streamline the whole sanction system and make the approval process easier, faster, transparent and hassle-free for the citizens. The Building Plans sanction is being done online. The old software system was developed by the MCD in 2011 which was supposed to be updated as per the prevailing new technology. The IT team of MCD has developed the online Building Plan Sanction module with the latest and advanced technology,” he added. According to the software, the latest update in the software will include storage on the cloud system, new and enhanced user interface, and new coding languages.“All the computer programmes have been rewritten in the new languages. The cloud system will make the process faster and more reliable. The user interface has been developed with modern tools and techniques while microservices have been used to prevent the cascading failure,” an official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });