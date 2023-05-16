Pupils of Delhi govt schools to visit unexplored tourist sites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Tourism department will approach the Education Department to take students on tours of places not often visited to increase footfall at unexplored sites, an official said. The Tourism department often assists schools during their tours and picnics at monuments in the national capital.

“We have been conducting guided tours for quite a long time but we just provide assistance to the schools at present. They do it on their own. There are certain parts in the national capital that are not visited often,” said the official.

Among these unexplored places is Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli, the Mughal period Chor Minar, Bijay Mandal, Rajon ki Baoli, Adham Khan’s tomb and the Bade and Chhote Khan tombs. The official said the department is also offering guided tours to “unexplored” Delhi.

“The Haunted Heritage Walk that started with guided tours of Malcha Mahal is one of the initiatives in this regard,” the official added.The Tourism department will also organise guided tours in a bid to promote delicacies of the national capital.

“In the Dekho Meri Delhi aap, we have mentioned all the delicacies and places to help the tours. We provide guided tours to allow people to enjoy the national capital’s delicacies,” the official added.

The Delhi government plans to organise at least one cultural event every month in the run-up to the G20 Summit to boost tourism, officials said last week.Preparations are underway by the Tourism department for the events, including state-level dance and film festivals.

To promote tourism, the Delhi government has taken a host of initiatives such as roping in social media influencers, upgrading the Tourism department website and teaming up with the archaeology department and cab aggregators, among others.

