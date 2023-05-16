Satyendar Jain moves SC for bail in money laundering case

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi former health Minister Satyendar Jain has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in the money laundering case.The ED arrested Jain in a money laundering case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI against ex-AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and has been in custody after attachment of properties worth Rs 4.81 crore by the ED.Jain challenged the Delhi HC’s April 6 order of refusing to grant him bail noting that it did not find any illegality in the rejection of his bail pleas by the trial court.

Noting that Jain has the potential to tamper with the evidence as indicated by his conduct during the custody, HC judge Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, “In order to grant bail, there has to be substantial probable cause for first believing that accused is not guilty of offence.”Referring to the testimonies, the bench said, “Jain is the conceptualiser, visualiser and executor of the entire operation.”

