Set up cardiac support facility at 3 major stations, Delhi HC tells DMRC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to explore the possibility of installing advanced cardiac life support facilities at three major interchange stations in Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Hauz Khas.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Saurabh Banerjee also asked the city government and the DMRC to file a fresh status report before the next date of hearing. The high court, in 2018, initiated a PIL on its own on the requirement of basic life support systems at various public places.

During the recent hearing, the counsel for the Delhi government submitted that it is in the midst of talks with the district authorities of Tis Hazari courts and Rouse Avenue courts to install the advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) service on the premises.

The government counsel added that it has provided three ACLS ambulances at these three stations. The counsel for the DMRC said there is space available at these three interchange stations for installation of ACLS facilities.

In its May 8 order, the bench said, “In view of the statement, counsel for the DMRC and the Delhi government are directed to explore the possibility of installation of ACLS facility at the three major interchange metro stations forthwith. Let a fresh status report be filed before the next date of hearing.” The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 1.

Earlier, it directed the government to ensure the installation of ACLS service on the high court premises before December 2022. The high court had also asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of either stationing ACLS ambulances at district courts or erecting porta cabins for the service.

In 2018, it asked various authorities, including the Centre, Delhi government, Railways, DMRC and the courts, to inform what steps had been taken to establish centres providing basic cardiac life support (BCLS) and ACLS.

Last year, in pursuance to its query on if BCLS as well as ACLS facilities were available at the high court and the district courts here, the counsel for the high court handed over a status report on behalf of the registrar general.

