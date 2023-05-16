Tihar jail official gets notice for shifting two inmates 'to keep company' to Satyendar Jain

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Tihar jail’s administration has served a show-cause notice to the superintendent of Tihar Jail no.7 for moving two inmates to the cell of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain without permission, officials said on Monday. In a letter written on May 11, Jain had written to to the superintendent of jail no.7 stating that he was feeling depressed and low because of loneliness and had requested two inmates in his cell for ‘social interaction’ as suggested by his psychiatrist.

Jain had also suggested the names of two prisoners in the letter he wrote to the superintendent.

Tihar jail administration took stringent action on this matter as ‘no permission’ was taken by the superintendent in this matter, said a jail official.However, both inmates were lodged back in their cells by the jail administration. Prior to this, Jain was caught in a controversy when the BJP released a video and alleged that Jain is availing VVIP treatment in jail.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP tried to corner the AAP-led Delhi government on this issue.Its president Virendra Sachdeva said that despite videos showing Jain enjoying massages at the jail earlier, the Delhi government had not taken any effort to put a stop to these ‘extra facilities’.“It seems Jain knows so many secrets about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that he is free to do whatever he wants,” added Sachdeva.Taking a jibe at Jain, Sachdeva said that when he had the freedom to choose his cell partners, it would have been better if he had chosen Manish Sisodia and Sukesh Chandrashekhar so that all three could sit together and refresh their old memories.

Sachdeva further added that if Satyendar Jain is suffering from and depression in jail, then one reason for this could be guilt, so it would be better if he becomes an approver.The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jain in May last year in a money laundering case.

The CBI had filed a case against Jain and his family in August 2017, alleging that they set up four shell firms — companies with no real business — to launder Rs 11.78 crore in 2011-12 and Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16. ED started its probe based on the CBI’s FIR.It went on to attach assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain’s family and of the companies.

