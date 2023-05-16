Choosing chia seeds

Chia and hair growth

When consumed on an empty stomach early in the morning, the folic acids present in the seeds promote hair growth. This can be taken in the form of smoothies and milkshakes such as a delicious mango smoothie by adding sliced mangoes, a sweetener of choice, milk, and soaked chia seeds. While taken for 21 days, the seeds rich in calcium, folic acid, vitamins, and minerals control immense hair fall and induce hair growth.