Choosing chia seeds

The popularity of chia seeds has been rapidly increasing in a world that moves towards fitness regimes. Be it dietary plans or weight loss schemes, chia always pops up in one’s search on the world wide web. Dr M Kavitha, Dietician HOD, Prashanth Hospital, Chennai, says, “Chia seeds are nutritional capsules that contain soluble fibres as they work in regulating blood pressure, bowel movements, diabetes, LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels, and more.”
Advantages
As these seeds are rich in soluble fibres, iron, vitamins, minerals, folic acid, and calcium, it helps in the reduction of high blood pressure and LDL cholesterol levels.
When consumed for 15 days in required amounts, chia seeds regulate the diabetes levels of affected patients while also efficiently aiding in weight loss. Even though the seeds play a revolutionary role in carrying various health benefits, higher levels of consumption might lead to digestion issues, bloating, and diarrhoea.
Aids weight loss
The best way to consume chia seeds is to soak them in water for 15-20 minutes. The jelly-like seeds after completely soaking can be consumed to induce weight loss while the high fibre content increases satiety.
When consumed with water alone, there is a direct intake of soluble fibres. Thus, this allows for direct access to health benefits involving the presence of antioxidants, vitamins B1 and B2, folic acid, iron, and Omega-3 fatty acids.
Similarly, soaked seeds can be added to fruit salads of one’s choice. One can add freshly-cut watermelons, papayas, avocados, apples, and more to the salad. A fruit salad with chia seeds is the best way to regulate fat deposition in the body.
Chia and hair growth
When consumed on an empty stomach early in the morning, the folic acids present in the seeds promote hair growth. This can be taken in the form of smoothies and milkshakes such as a delicious mango smoothie by adding sliced mangoes, a sweetener of choice, milk, and soaked chia seeds. While taken for 21 days, the seeds rich in calcium, folic acid, vitamins, and minerals control immense hair fall and induce hair growth.
For weight gain
While chia seeds are known for their effective role in weight loss, the seeds can also be consumed to promote weight gain. When mixed with almond milk, the Omega-3 and six fatty acids, soluble fibres, and folic acids add to protein levels, thus helping the process of fat gain in the body.
Regulates blood pressure
Chia seeds play a major role in the regulation of blood pressure and diabetic issues. For people with cardiac diseases, high blood cholesterol levels, and diabetes, Dr Kavitha suggests the intake of chia seeds with coconut water, which is high in potassium and nutrients.
Who should not consume
Individuals with chronic kidney diseases and renal patients should completely avoid the consumption of chia seeds. Patients under dialysis and without dialysis should also avoid the intake of these seeds in daily food habits.
Consume 1 ½ teaspoons twice a day