‘Development at cost of human lives is unacceptable’

We are not against development, but development at the cost of human lives is unacceptable, says Hira Lal Wangnoo, president of RWA of the Munirka enclave. The construction of an elevated road corridor from INA to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will begin soon. The residents of Munirka and adjacent colonies in South Delhi also think that the project will adversely affect their quality of life and the livelihood of the citizens. Excerpts from an interview with Amit Pandey:
Q. How will the construction of the elevated road from INA to IGI airport affect the residents of the area?
Firstly, I would like to clarify that we are not against any development, but what is the point of development if it adversely affects the quality of human life? When this project begins in earnest, it will add to the noise and air pollution, trees will be cut, and most importantly, some houses of the residents may need to be demolished.
Q. What is your plan to resolve this matter?
We have written letters to Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Hardeep Puri. We have also filed several Right to Information (RTIs) to get the information. Despite all these efforts, we are yet to receive any positive or satisfying response from the authorities.
Q According to you, what is the solution to this problem?
I think that before approving this project, they must talk to all the stakeholders associated with the project of an elevated road corridor from INA to Indira Gandhi International airport. If that would happen, the situation will not be that confusing. If we talk about the solution, then there must be options for re-routing this elevated corridor, so that this will not affect the residents and the development work will also continue, simultaneously.