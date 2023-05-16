‘Development at cost of human lives is unacceptable’

Q According to you, what is the solution to this problem?

I think that before approving this project, they must talk to all the stakeholders associated with the project of an elevated road corridor from INA to Indira Gandhi International airport. If that would happen, the situation will not be that confusing. If we talk about the solution, then there must be options for re-routing this elevated corridor, so that this will not affect the residents and the development work will also continue, simultaneously.