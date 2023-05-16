DMRC staffer stabs wife, six-year-old daughter to death before hanging self

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee allegedly killed his wife and daughter before hanging himself in east Delhi’s Jyoti Colony area on Tuesday, police said. A PCR call was received at around 12 pm in which a Delhi Metro employee informed that when he reached out to his colleague Sushil Kumar (43), who did not come to the office, he was crying over the call and said that he had killed everybody, DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said on Tuesday.
The police immdiately reached Kumar’s house and found three bodies there. While Kumar was found hanging from the ceiling, his wife Anuradha (43) and six-year-old daughter had stab wounds, Meena said. Kumar’s 13-year-old son also received stab injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, the DCP said.
Kumar worked as a maintenance supervisor in the DMRC at East Vinod Nagar depot, according to police.
The forensic science laboratory teams are inspecting the spot, police said. “Prima facie it is murder and attempt to murder of family members by deceased Sushil Kumar who later hung himself and committed suicide. Further investigation is underway from all angles,” the DCP said.
The preliminary investigation at the spot indicates that the accused had mortgaged jewelry, taken loans and was under financial burden. “He even went online and searched about tying a knot before he killed his entire family except his son,” the official said.
“It is a police case, and we would not like to comment on the incident as such,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of DMRC. “We will, however, provide any assistance or information required by the authorities,” Dayal added. The bodies of Sushil, his wife Anuradha and their 6-yr-old daughter have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.