DMRC staffer stabs wife, six-year-old daughter to death before hanging self

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee allegedly killed his wife and daughter before hanging himself in east Delhi’s Jyoti Colony area on Tuesday, police said. A PCR call was received at around 12 pm in which a Delhi Metro employee informed that when he reached out to his colleague Sushil Kumar (43), who did not come to the office, he was crying over the call and said that he had killed everybody, DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said on Tuesday.