EWS quota to stay as Supreme Court upholds its ruling

The quota was introduced through 103rd Constitutional Amendment which had inserted Article 15(6) and 16(6) of the Constitution.
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo | PTI)
Shruti Kakkar

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court has upheld the 10% quota granted to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in jobs and admissions introduced in 2019 by dismissing a batch of pleas seeking a review of the verdict.

The quota was introduced through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which had inserted Articles 15(6) and 16(6) of the Constitution. A five-judge bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, said, “Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent in the face of the record. No case for a review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed.”

The top court’s order came on a batch of appeals, including the pleas filed by Society for the Rights of Backward Communities and Congress leader Jaya Thakur, seeking a review of the apex court’s November 7, 2022 judgment.

In its landmark judgement, a five-judge Constitution bench had said that the use of basic structure doctrine as a “sword” to “stultify” the State’s effort to do economic justice cannot be countenanced. It had delivered a 3:2 majority decision in favour of the 103rd Constitution Amendment. Upholding the 10% EWS quota, the SC said it is not discriminatory or violates essential features of the Constitution.

