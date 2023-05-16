Kejriwal lying about low power tariff in Delhi and Punjab, alleges BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his tweet, in which he said that Delhi and Punjab are the only states that have the lowest electricity cost and power cuts. Responding to it, the BJP alleged that Kejriwal made misleading claims about the cheapest electricity in Delhi and Punjab and of no power cuts.
BJP senior leader Ramesh Bidhuri said that the survey that Kejriwal showed is from 2020 and he deliberately made a false claim to mislead the public. “In 2020, there was no AAP government in Punjab, whereas this survey is two years before,” added Bidhuri.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that ever since the heat increased in the capital, most of the areas are witnessing power cuts on a daily basis. “In every area, from Patparganj Assembly constituency in East Delhi to Najafgarh Assembly constituency in West Delhi and from Kalkaji in South Delhi to Ballimaran Assembly constituency in North Delhi, there are power cuts daily,” added Sachdeva.