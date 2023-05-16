L-G returns files related to services; tension persists in Delhi

These files include proposals for extension of contractual tenure of staff in various Delhi government hospitals and acceptance of resignation of a Group ‘A’ staff of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital. These were sent to the L-G for approval. “These have been returned with the observation that the departments may be advised to take appropriate action/further necessary action, in light of the judgment of CB (Constitution Bench) in apex court on May 11,” the official added.