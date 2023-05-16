Monsoon to arrive on June 4, says IMD; it’s June 7, predicts Skymet

NEW DELHI: For those awaiting the monsoon, get your head around the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction: the southwest monsoon (June-September) is likely to hit the Kerala coast on June 4. The normal date of monsoon arrival is June 1. The IMD expects a model error of ± 4 days.
Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, however, said the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on June 7 with an error margin of three days.
The predicted monsoon onset is within the standard deviation of seven days. It is unlikely to impact Kharif sowing and overall rainfall over the country, said IMD chief M Mohapatra. In 2019, when the monsoon forecast date was delayed by over a week, the actual onset was further delayed. In 2020, the forecast for monsoon was also delayed. However, scientist Madhavan Rajeevan says that the onset date has no relationship with seasonal monsoon rainfall.
Earlier on April 11, IMD forecast the southwest monsoon rainfall is likely to be normal (96%) despite the high probability of developing of El Nino conditions. Contrary to it, Skymet had forecast below par monsoon. “The extended range forecast for rains on May 11 indicates that rainfall activity over Kerala and parts of the West Coast in the first week of June,” says Dr KS Hosalikar, head of Indian Meteorological Department Pune.
Earlier today, dusty wind engulfed Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and western UP, which lowered the visibility. The IMD scientist reported visibility of up to 1,100 meters at IGI Airport. However, yesterday’s visibility was over 4,000 meters.
Scientists say the dust concentration in the wake of the wind has gone up multiple times. The PM10 (particulate matter) concentration at 4 am went up more than 4 times at 8 am in Delhi” says Dr VK Soni, a scientist at IMD.
“It is a mainly because of strong gusty winds prevailing over the area at night. Dust will settle soon”, he further said. Because of dust, Delhi became top of the list of the worst air pollution index. Chinmay Khadke, a scientist at IMD, says dust is prevailing over the other regions. However, at higher levels, the impacts are not visible like in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and West UP.