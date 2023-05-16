Monsoon to arrive on June 4, says IMD; it’s June 7, predicts Skymet

The predicted monsoon onset is within the standard deviation of seven days. It is unlikely to impact Kharif sowing and overall rainfall over the country, said IMD chief M Mohapatra. In 2019, when the monsoon forecast date was delayed by over a week, the actual onset was further delayed. In 2020, the forecast for monsoon was also delayed. However, scientist Madhavan Rajeevan says that the onset date has no relationship with seasonal monsoon rainfall.