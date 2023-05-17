Defence mechanisms to keep illness at bay

Stem cells: This is the reason for our existence and that’s why stem cell storage post pregnancy is becoming more prominent. The sperm and egg fertilises and forms a stem cell, and it grows to form a foetus that further grows into a baby and later, a young adult like us. Stem cells help grow the liver, brain, heart, skin, etc., in a foetus as well as a child or adult. That is why we want stem cell regeneration to be working all the time in our system. People whose stem cells do not work properly or do not regenerate well, start to suffer from degenerative diseases rapidly. That is why stem cells have everything to do with our body and life.