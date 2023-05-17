Delhi High Court raps MCD over ‘unscientific’ disposal of cattle carcasses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday expressed displeasure over civic authorities cutting the carcasses of cattle into pieces before disposing them of, and demanded that it be told how the process could be called scientific. ‘I am unable to digest this. You cannot cut them into pieces. Show me where it says that this is the scientific process to be followed,’ a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said.
The counsel for the MCD submitted the civic body adopted the “scientific” disposal process for large animals, including cows and buffaloes, as it was not possible to bury the whole carcasses due to limited space. ‘You mean first you will compress them and then dispose of. That can’t be done. You file a better status report and explain the scientific data behind it,’ the bench said. The high court issued notice to MCD, the Delhi government and the Centre on an application by petitioner Ajay Gautam seeking dignified burial of cows and listed the matter for further hearing on August 21.