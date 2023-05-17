Delhi High Court seeks NIA stand on bail pleas by two terror accused

The FIR was registered by the NIA on October 10, 2021, under various provisions of the IPC and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after the Centre directed the agency to take up investigation after it was ‘reliably learnt that cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations are all active in Jammu and Kashmir and are being orchestrated from Pakistan and are conspiring both physically and in cyberspace and planning to undertake violent terrorists act.’