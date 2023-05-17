Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX trains to have dedicated women’s coach

NEW DELHI: India’s first regional rail, RAPIDX will have a dedicated women’s coach on every train. To ensure safe and comfortable regional travel for women, an official statement said on Wednesday. Moving in the direction to Meerut from Delhi, the second coach of the train set, i.e. just after the premium coach will be the women’s coach, whereas while moving to Delhi from Meerut it will be the second last coach i.e. just before the premium coach, it said.