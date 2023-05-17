Emergency meeting on Delhi pollution on May 18

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of the officials of his department and the city’s pollution control board on Thursday, as the national capital recorded close to ‘severe’ level air quality index (AQI). The meeting is slated to take place at 1 pm on Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.“The meeting of the environment department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, to be chaired by Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, has been convened to discuss the situation as the AQI level has deteriorated,” he said.