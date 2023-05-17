Illegal dairies, dearth of space behind stray cattle menace: MCD

The official acknowledged that the issue is far from under control due to a lack of “infrastructure.” There are 11 designated dairy colonies in the city where over 1 lakh milch cattle are reared. Besides this, a large number of illegal dairies are being run freely all across the city. “The menace of stray cattle is profound. The border is porous. A herd of cattle can enter the city any time of the day and no one is answerable.