Jail official in dock for ‘favours’ to Jain transferred

NEW DELHI: Days after a show-cause notice was issued to the superintendent of Tihar Jail no.7 Vinod Kumar Yadav for moving two inmates to the cell of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain without permission, the former was on Tuesday transferred As per an official order, Yadav has now been appointed as the new superintendent of Mandoli Jail Number 13.
“Rajesh Choudhary has been transferred from prison headquarters to Tihar Jail no-7. The superintendent (prison) Rajkumar has been given the charge of Mandoli Jail no-15,” the order read.On May 11, Satyendar Jain had written to the superintendent of jail no.7 stating that he was feeling depressed and low because of loneliness and had requested two inmates in his cell for ‘social interaction’ as suggested by his psychiatrist.
Jain had also suggested the names of two prisoners in the letter he wrote to the superintendent.Tihar jail administration took stringent action on this matter as ‘no permission’ was taken by the superintendent in this matter, said a jail official.However, both inmates were lodged back in their cells by the jail administration. Prior to this, Satyendar Jain was caught in a controversy when the BJP released a video and alleged that Jain is availing VVIP treatment in jail.
Posted in Mandoli jail
Vinod Kumar Yadav, who was posted as superintendent of Tihar Jail no.7 has now been given charge as superintendent of Mandoli Jail no. 15