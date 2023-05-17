L-G can destabilise elected MCD House by nominating aldermen: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Giving power to the Lieutenant-Governor to nominate members in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) means he can destabilise the elected civic body, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday while reserving the verdict in the Delhi government’s plea challenging the appointment of aldermen by VK Saxena.
“There is another way to look at it. Is the nomination of people who have specialised knowledge in a local body of such great concern to the Union of India? By giving this power to the L-G, he can effectively destabilize the democratically elected MCD. They will have voting power. They can be placed anywhere, the 10 members (nominated) by the L-G,” said CJI DY Chandrachud.
The Delhi government plea said that in the present case the “requirement of aid & advice” was lacking, which made the nominations by the L-G “unconstitutional” and “illegal.”Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said no separate powers have been accorded to the state government to nominate people to the MCD, and for the past 30 years, the practice of the L-G nominating aldermen on the aid and advice of the government has been followed.
“Where the state government is mentioned, the file stops, it does not go to the L-G. Where the L-G is mentioned, he acts on aid and advice. In both cases, L-G is bound. It is the travelling of the file,” Singhvi submitted.
ASG Sanjay Jain, defending the L-G’s source of power, said “aid and advice” of the Delhi government was not necessary while exercising a statutory power, which was specifically conferred on the administrator. He said while the tasks of the Central and state government could be delegated, there was no such delegation of powers by the administrator.
The SC had on Tuesday questioned Saxena’s “source of power” of nominating members to the MCD House without the aid and advice of the council of ministers.