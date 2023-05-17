Woman in Delhi faces FIR for framing husband, kin in false cases

“Station house officer (SHO) concerned of Janakpuri is hereby directed to register FIR under section 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) against prosecutrix and her father within 24 hours of receipt of the present judgment under the intimation to this Court and to file the detailed investigation report preferably within three months before magistrate concerned,” the judge said in an order passed on April 29 which was made public on Wednesday.