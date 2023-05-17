Woman in Delhi faces FIR for framing husband, kin in false cases

NEW DELHI: A court here has acquitted a woman’s in-laws and husband of charges of gang-rape and cruelty, and directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the complainant father-daughter duo for allegedly levelling false charges.
Additional Sessions Judge Aanchal was hearing a case against the three accused — the husband, his father and sister — against whom an FIR was filed with at the Janakpuri police station in 2014 for various offences under the Indian Penal Code.
The ASJ acquitted both in-laws of offences including under IPC section 376 D (gang-rape), and the husband of the charges under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
The judge further said the prosecution “miserably failed” to prove the commission of offences regarding the charges against the three accused persons.
“Station house officer (SHO) concerned of Janakpuri is hereby directed to register FIR under section 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) against prosecutrix and her father within 24 hours of receipt of the present judgment under the intimation to this Court and to file the detailed investigation report preferably within three months before magistrate concerned,” the judge said in an order passed on April 29 which was made public on Wednesday.
Underlining that “strict action” against them was required, the ASJ said, “Their act... definitely falls within the purview of an illegal act and is an offence of making a false charge of an offence punishable with imprisonment extending to life...”
The judge said that in the present case, the first complaint was made by the woman’s father, an advocate, who presented distorted and imaginary facts to force the three accused to agree to a term that the prosecutrix and her husband would live separately.
Noting that the false allegations also included that for gang-rape, the judge said, “Rape is a heinous crime which is- required to be dealt with strictly but simultaneously false allegation qua the rape is also required to be dealt firmly since these allegations cause huge humiliation to the accused and have potential to isolate the concerned, including his family and near ones, from society.”