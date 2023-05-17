Won’t take coercive action against Wankhede till May 22, CBI tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing a bribery case against the former head of Mumbai Zone Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case, on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it will not take any coercive action against him till May 22 (Monday).
Earlier on Tuesday, the central probe agency had booked Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan son in the infamous case, in which he had raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Aryan in the drug case.
The CBI-registered bribery case was on the basis of a report submitted by NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh.Wankhede had approached the Delhi HC claiming that the allegations against him are “false and misleading” and also sought a registration of a cross-FIR against the NCB deputy director general.Justice Vikas Mahajan also asked Wankhede to approach the appropriate forum (Bombay HC) for other reliefs.