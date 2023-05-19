Home Cities Delhi

135 criminals rounded up in overnight raids by Noida police

Those rounded up were let off by the police in the morning after a detailed verification of their current whereabouts, financial sources, and professions.

Published: 19th May 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Case , police , seaerch , crime , theft , burglar , wanted

For representational purpose.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Noida Police on Thursday rounded up 135 history-sheeters and anti-social elements in a major operation to check criminal activities in the region, a senior officer said. Those rounded up were let off by the police in the morning after a detailed verification of their current whereabouts, financial sources, and professions, they said.  

The raids started around 11 pm on Wednesday and continued overnight despite intense rains and thundering in the early hours of Thursday, he said. History-sheeters are repeat offenders involved in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping and are regularly monitored by the police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

“There are a total of 120 history sheeters listed in the nine police station areas of Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district,” Avasthy said.“During the police operation 135 history sheeters and anti-social elements were rounded up for verification. More than two-thirds of these people were found at the addresses mentioned in police records, while some of them are jailed, some absconding, and some have relocated out of the district,” the IPS officer said.  

Avasthy said that the verification process also revealed that several history sheeters have given up the world of crime and taken up normal jobs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp