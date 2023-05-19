Delhi bus driver in dock for not halting for women passengers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed action against a bus driver for deliberately not stopping for women passengers at a bus stop, and appealed to all drivers to halt the buses at designated stops. The action against the bus driver came after a video surfaced on social media showing a cluster bus driver not stopping for women passengers as they would have availed the free travel provision.

Expressing concern over the incident, the CM gave instructions for action against the bus driver who did not stop the bus on purpose. He directed Transport minister Kailash Gahlot to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future, a statement said. He also stressed the urgent need for sensitisation of bus drivers to ensure the safety and convenience of all passengers, it added.Within an hour of the incident coming to the CM’s notice, swift action was taken to address the matter. The bus driver involved in the incident was also immediately taken off duty, the statement said.

In an appeal to bus drivers in Delhi, Kejriwal called for their cooperation and urged them to halt at all designated stops without fail. Recognising the pivotal role played by bus drivers in the daily lives of commuters, he emphasised the importance of their adherence to guidelines and regulations.

“I appeal to my brothers and sisters who are operating our buses to stop the bus at the designated bus stand. There have been complaints that some bus drivers do not stop on seeing women. This is not right,” the CM tweeted. Transport Minister Gahlot called a departmental meeting aimed at sensitising bus drivers and other staff members.

