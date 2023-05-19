Delhi: No HC relief for man convicted of rape, murder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to set aside the conviction of a man for raping a woman and inserting sticks in her private parts before he strangled her. The HC upheld the man’s conviction saying the forensic evidence, including DNA analysis, clinch the case of the prosecution that the man did commit rape.

“Thus these two clothes as per DNA analysis, clinch the case of the prosecution that appellant committed the rape of the deceased, brutally inserted sticks in her vagina and anal cavities, tied her and strangulated her to death,” a bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba said.

The high court, in its judgement, said it finds that the circumstances cited by the prosecution without fail proves beyond reasonable doubt the murder and rape of the victim by the convict. The court’s verdict came on a plea by convict Ram Tej challenging his conviction and life imprisonment awarded by a trial court in May 2018 after holding him guilty for the rape and murder of the woman, who was in early thirties.

Considering the nature of offence, the bench also issued notice to the man seeking his response as to why his sentence be not modified to a fixed term as per the judgement of the Supreme Court.

