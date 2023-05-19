Delhi: PWD engineers get notice for shoddy work in Rohini school

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The PWD has issued show cause notice to its engineers for delay in construction of a school in Rohini, after Minister Atishi flagged negligence in the work on the building. If the engineers fail to provide a satisfactory response within three days, departmental action will be taken against them, a government statement said.

According to the statement, the PWD minister during a visit to Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini’s Sector-6 Wednesday morning discovered that the construction work of the new building block was significantly behind schedule.

She found that the tiling, sanitary fittings and other finishing work in the toilet block was incomplete, and the electrical fitting work in classrooms of the new block was also unfinished, the statement added.Flooring in some rooms was not done properly, the building had paint smudges visible in several places, and the cleaning work was still pending, the minister found, the statement added.

During her visit, she also observed there was a severe shortage of workers at the site.Taking note of all these shortcomings, Atishi reprimanded the engineers and directed officials to take strict action against all those who were lax in their work.The department has issued notices to the executive engineers — civil and electrical, seeking their response on the issues flagged.

