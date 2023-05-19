Home Cities Delhi

Dwarka expressway, being built at cost of Rs 9,000 crore, to be ready in a year: Gadkari

Constructed at four levels, the project road network comprises a tunnel, a grade road, an elevated road and a flyover.

Published: 19th May 2023

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the country’s first elevated 8-lane access control Dwarka expressway of 29.6 km length is being built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore and will be completed in April 2024.

Gadkari, Delhi L-G VK Saxena, and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh inspected the Dwarka expressway on Thursday.This expressway will significantly ease the congestion on the Delhi - Gurgaon section of National Highway-8, which carries the traffic of over 3 lakh Passenger Car Units (PCUs).

Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-8 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on NH-8. The total length of the expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana and 10.1 km in Delhi.Addressing a presser, the Minister said that the 34-meter-wide expressway is being constructed on an 18.9 km single pillar in Haryana and 10.1 km long in Delhi.

Constructed at four levels, the project road network comprises a tunnel, a grade road, an elevated road and a flyover. Expressway includes the country’s widest 8-lane tunnel of 3.6 km length is being built on this expressway in Delhi.

In addition to the ease of the traffic at NH-8 at Gurugram, the expressway will also improve the connectivity of the people of Haryana and West Delhi to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.The expressway also provides direct access to upcoming India’s international conventional centre at sector -25 of the Dwarka.According to the ministry, around 2 lakh metric tonnes of steel are used in the construction which is 30 times higher than the steel used in Eiffel Tower.

