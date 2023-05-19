Gang involved in issuing forged documents to 1,000 people busted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has busted a gang of cheats who were involved in issuing forged Common Service Centers (CSC) IDs and various certificates with which they cheated more than 1000 people pan-India, officials said Thursday.The accused, identified as Monu Sharma (24), Kuldeep Singh (27), and Chitresh Goyal (26), all residents of Sikar, Rajasthan, were arrested.

Notably, Common Service Centers (CSC) are the physical facilities for delivering Government of India e-Services to rural and remote locations where the availability of computers and Internet is negligible or generally absent. These centres are the access points for the delivery of various Government-to-Citizen (G2C) e-Services in the field of healthcare, finance, education, agriculture etc. It is a pan-India network catering to the regional, geographic, linguistic, and cultural diversity of the country, thus enabling the Government’s mandate of a socially, financially, and digitally inclusive society.

Furnishing details about the operation, DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said an official at CSC E-Governance Services India Limited had lodged a complaint with IFSO mentioning therein that CSC E-Governance Services India Ltd. is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which provides a centralized collaborative framework for the delivery of various G2C and B2C services to citizens through CSCs. The complainant alleged that a fraudulent website which is not at all associated with the CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. has copied its webpage design and is exactly similar to its official website which is dedicated to TEC (Telecom Entrepreneur Course Certificate) Courses.

It was further alleged that some unknown persons are misrepresenting that they can facilitate the registration as a VLE and can allot CSC Id without any examination after paying a certain amount. Besides, they are also charging money to approve the CSC Id, CSC Centers, Certificates etc.

